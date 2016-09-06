Suppliers’ boost from BIBAs night

A host of Lancashire businesses have benefited from one of the county’s leading business awards.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has confirmed it has linked up with local firms to supply its prize-giving ceremony which takes place in just over a week’s time.

It has spent a substantial six-figure sum to supply everything from the production of the night and photography through to the firm providing executive transport and the caterers behind the ceremony’s menu.

Carole Myers, Managing Director at Conception Marketing which is sponsoring the Manufacturer of the Year category, said she was delighted to see businesses benefiting from the awards. Our involvement in supporting manufacturing companies across the county makes us especially proud to sponsor this category.

She said: “There is so much that goes behind putting on a ceremony like the BIBAs and, to do it properly, you need a team of very talented people behind you.”

“The companies which are providing the goods and services to these awards will be the very best of the best Lancashire has to offer.”

“I cannot wait to meet some of the fabulous firms that make up the BIBAs finalists and, of course, to award the Manufacturer of the Year prize sponsored by Conception Marketing to our winner.”

The suppliers for the ceremony, which takes place in front of a sell-out audience at The Blackpool Tower on Friday, September 16, includes Majestic Wines, Preston-based florist, Margaret Mason, and Burnley firm ICS which is producing the ceremony and supplying the audio-visual support for the night.

The BIBAs’ judging panels have selected the winners of its 17 main prize categories while winners have also been selected for its Most Inspiring Young Person Award and its lifetime achievement prize, Lancastrian of the Year.

The Most Inspiring Young Person Award winner has been selected from names put forward by successful applications to its BIBAs Foundation, the awards’ charitable arm set up to award grants to groups behind youth enterprise.

This award was selected by a panel made up of Foundation sponsor, BAE Systems, the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which runs the charity with the BIBAs, and current Lancastrian of the Year, Ian Hall, chairman of Preston-based retail group, James Hall and Sons.