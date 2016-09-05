Summer of success for Fylde coast agency

A Fylde creative agency is celebrating a summer of success with three new client wins.

Warton-based integrated marketing agency, ICG, has teamed up with Food packaging distributor, DBM Holdings, national service provider of Openreach, Carillion telent, and Walton Summit Truck Centre, all of whom have called upon the agency’s design and digital expertise.

Simon Couchman, creative director at ICG, said: “It’s been a brilliant first half of 2016, with eight new client wins, and we started the third quarter with more great news.

“DBM Holdings, Carillion telent and Walton Summit are welcome additions to our client portfolio and with some great projects already in progress, it’s looking like it will be an exciting second half of the year!”

Launching later this year, ICG has been working on a new online e-commerce presence for DBM Holdings, which features over 500 products available to purchase online.

A refreshed logo was created for Walton Summit Truck Centre as part of ICG’s task to rebrand the North West-based Iveco dealership.

While the design team has been working on revamping the existing brand, ICG’s digital team is working on a new responsive website.

Openreach provider, Carillion telent, commissioned ICG to provide corporate communications including company newsletters, how-to guides and roller banners.

ICG was founded more than 20 years ago as a one man band above the local Co-op.

Now it employs 18 at Windy Harbour Barn in Harbour Lane from where it provides a range of services including design, public relations and digital solutions.

Its longest standing client has been its close neighbour at BAE Systems but it also has a portfolio of big names including the likes of Centrica, Questa Chartered Accountants, Iveco, Blackpool Airport and Blackpool Zoo.