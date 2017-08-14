Stern warning over Blackpool Airport sale

A Blackpool politician has called on the council to step in to save the airport as sale rumours grow.

It is thought that owners Balfour Beatty are considering two serious bids for the airport one from a company with a history of involvement in aviation and another from a London-based property company.

Coun Tony Williams

The airport has been given a boost this weekend with the news that the Red Arrows were based there for the airshow, for the first time in three years thanks to increased emergency cover. But many people feel that any new owner may use the site for housing.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the town hall’s Conservative group, said: “There are strong rumours that the sale of the airport is about to be announced soon.

“I’m calling on this council to ensure that who ever buys this facility commits to investing in aviation and the further development of the airport itself if they are not they should be told they are not welcome. If they don’t invest we could be saying goodbye forever to this most valuable asset as a new buyer may be more interested in developing the land for houses rather than true airport services.

“As a share holder the council will have been fully briefed during the negotiations and may already be aware of who the new owners will be. The council has a responsibility to safeguard this asset a responsibility they have neglected in the past.

“If they don’t protect the airport by either ring fencing the land or by investing directly in its purchase they have failed Blackpool and they should walk away in shame.”