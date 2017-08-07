Stars set to grace Blackpool business awards night

A star of the silver screen and artists who have sold more than 40 million records worldwide will take to the stage for one of Lancashire’s leading business awards next month.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has confirmed the entertainment it has secured for its ceremony will all be household names to the anticipated sell-out crowd at The Blackpool Tower.

The night will see 18 businesses and individuals collect prizes for the awards known as ‘the one they all want to win’, along with the unveiling of the 2017 recipient of its lifetime achievement prize, Lancastrian of the Year.

The identities of the entertainers will only be revealed on the night, but last year featured 1980s singer Paul Young, X-Factor star Sam Bailey and film actor Simon Callow as MC.

Alistair Clayton, Commercial Director at Aston Services Group, which is sponsoring the awards, said the BIBAs had rightly earned its place as a key event in the county’s business calendar.

He said:“We are rightly proud to have attended the BIBAs ceremony as a finalist and ultimately a double winner and I cannot wait to be able to attend this year as one of the prestigious line-up of sponsors which are backing the awards.

“This is a ceremony which has become a blueprint for how awards should be run and the entertainment laid on for the finalists and their guests is second to none.

“Having been a part of the judging of this year’s awards and selecting the winners, I am looking forward to spending an evening in the company of some of the leading lights of our county’s business community.”