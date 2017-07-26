Stable trading top of wishlist

Business leaders believe trade arrangements with the EU are more important than access to workers or the stability of sterling, a study shows.

A survey of almost 4,000 businesses on Brexit found that three out of five wanted a stable trading environment.

Most of those who were polled by business finance firm MarketInvoice said they believed the Government was tuned in to the voice of businesses.

A spokesman for MarketInvoice said today: “Anecdotal feedback from this survey is that businesses in the UK are getting on with it but are clearly unsettled, which doesn’t make for a healthy business environment.”

“The good news is that businesses finally feel that their voices are being heard by Government, but are not inspired with confidence with the negotiating efforts.” Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the Preston-based North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “Currently the business environment is slightly subdued, which underlines the importance of getting as much clarity on the Brexit transition as possible, as quickly as possible over the coming months”