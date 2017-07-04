Silent protest at site of pier homes plan

Protesters against a controversial planning application in Fleetwood are to stage a silent protest about it tomorrow just hours before councillors decide on it.

Simmo Developments’ proposals to build 15 apartments for the over-55s on the former Fleetwood Pier site go before Wyre Council’s planning committee at the Civic Centre in Poulton at 2pm.

But committee members will first make a site visit to the former pier land on The Esplanade at 10.30am and opponents plan to gather and protest silently.

There are some 1,100 objections to the scheme, which is very similar to one rejected by planners in January and consists of a dramatic art deco-style building in curved glass and steel, with retail units.

Those who are against the plans say the building would ruin Fleetwood’s much-cherished seafront forever.

In January the original plans, which were just a few feet higher than the current proposals, were refused on the grounds that the height, scale, mass, design and appearance would be out of keeping with its surroundings.

Objectors include Fleetwood Town Council, Fleetwood Civic Society, MP Cat Smith and Wyre councillors from the town.

Coun Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, is one of four opponents of the scheme set to speak at the planning meeting.

He said of the demonstration at the pier site: “A silent protest is better than lots of people shouting.”