Shale gas industry portal re-launched in Lancashire

An upgraded shale gas supply portal has been launched to encourage Lancashire firms to earn money from the soon-to-be fracking industry.

The North & Western Lancashire and East Lancashire Chambers of Commerce, with the support of gas exploration firm Cuadrilla, are behind the portal.

Work has now begun at Cuadrilla’s exploration site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton.

With contracts worth in total approximately £3million being tendered in the first quarter of 2017 there is plenty of opportunity for local suppliers to benefit from shale gas exploration.

Babs Murphy, CEO, of North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “We are pleased to have helped develop an online site which will be a true engagement tool for local businesses, providing an effective communication platform for Cuadrilla and the potential local supply chain.”

“The new supply chain portal will enable the local supply chain to register their interest in the Shale Gas industry, specifying their areas of expertise and qualifications.

The site will also keep up to date with the latest developments with the exploration programme and the quality and safety standards required.

Business opportunities and invitations to tender will be updated on a regular basis.

Francis Egan, CEO of Cuadrilla, said: “This is a great opportunity for local businesses to engage directly with our shale gas exploration operations and ensure that millions of pounds of spend remains in the county supporting local jobs.”

To date over 700 companies are registered on the current supply chain portal since its launch almost two years ago.

Businesses already registered will be required to re-register their interest.

To find out more, visit www.shalegaslancashire.co.uk