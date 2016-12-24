Second arson-hit hotel to face wrecking ball

The company behind the plans to build an £8.5m new hotel on the site of a blot on Blackpool’s landscape have been hired to remove another eyesore.

Blackpool Council has engaged Create Construction to demolish the derelict Warwick Hotel on South Promenade.

The company, which has now flattened the fire-ravaged Palm Beach Hotel and neighbouring Bourne Hotel, will take its wrecking crew next door to raze the Warwick.

The Warwick, owned by the UK Holiday Group, was also hit by arson, in June 2015, a year after the Palm Beach blaze, and its future had been in question.

The council had been urged to apply for funding to demolish the eyesore hotels which are at a site that has been described as the shopwindow of the resort.

Now it has done a deal to take over the site for redevelopment.

In the meantime it will be cleared to be used as a council car park.

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and economic development, said: “The former Palm Beach and Warwick hotels have been a blot on the landscape for far too long.

“I am sure that local residents and businesses are delighted to see them come down.

“We are helping to facilitate the demolition of the Warwick and will be using the site as a temporary car park until a development plan is agreed.”

Gill Mathison, from Whitehills-based Create Construction, said they were delighted to be able to help in removing the derelict hotel from their home town.

She said: “Our team has made great progress with the demolition of the Palm Beach and the Bourne Hotels and we will begin with the demolition of the Warwick, early in the New Year.

“This is another great step towards improving the landscape of this area and enhancing the vista of the Promenade.”

