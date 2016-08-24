Salon brand dream for Blackpool tattooist

A Blackpool tattooist who has designed a machine for a Los Angeles based tattoo supplies company has now opened his own studio in Blackpool.

Former Palatine student Danny Robinson has launched Tattoo Lounge in Park Road, and eventually aims to start a tattoo apprenticeship course to help others.

Danny, 24, initially found it difficult to get involved in the art and said that he wanted others to be able to learn from the best rather than starting out on their own as he had to do.

He said: “Last year I was in China designing and manufacturing my own range of tattoo machines that have are now ranked the fourth best selling Tattoo machine on a popular online based tattoo product review site, and sold thousands globally.

“I have recently just come back from Los Angeles where I tattooed at the Los Angeles Tattoo Convention representing my sponsors which was a big success also.

“The machine is in the traditional style but it is the quality and value for money that make it popular.”

Danny found it difficult to break into the industry and ended up buying his own kit on line and practising on himself and friends before working as a mobile tattooist.

However, he was called in for being unlicensed but the council licensing officer helped him get established properly and his portfolio then earned him a place at a studio in Layton.

But Danny has plans to open his own business and develop a brand.

He said: “I am very motivated with high expectations of myself. Over the next four years I plan to open ten studios in major cities with a rapid expansion plan where I aim to mirror the Toni & Guy hair salon business plan by building The Tattoo Lounge into an international brand as well as offering apprenticeship programmes.

“I want to start a tattoo apprenticeship programme where people wanting to get into the industry have somewhere to go where they will not be judged and we will help them grow as artists.

“They will not only be taught by myself but we will have some of the best artists in the industry teaching and guiding them.

“After passing the apprenticeship programme I aim to be able to give each individual a position in one of our studios in the country.”