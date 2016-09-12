Rebrand for firm heading for the top

A Blackpool training firm which specialises in access and rescue has rebranded following growth.

The Whitehills Business Park based firm has changed its name from C&J Training to Reax.

The company was founded in January last year by former Fylde coast firefighter Pete Langley along with John and Carl Jordan.

It provides training in such things as working at height, confined space working, first aid, telecoms and inspection.

Since then it has grown to employ eight staff and has recently singed a deal with German fall protection equipment and safety systems specialist Skylotec to kit out the Hallam Way centre.

Keith Parmley, IT systems and marketing director at Reax said the rebranding co-incided with expansion and aimed to create a more focussed and memorable brand.

He said: “When the company was founded over a year ago the name was already in existence and it was there to be used.

“But we wanted to develop it further and needed something catchy. Reax comes from rescue and access.

“We spent weeks looking at various brandings and names, coming up with the graphics and redesigning the website to make everything more user friendly.”

He said they had spent £40,000 on the new equipment kit-out at their training centre.

Purpose-built, it includes a seven metre tall telecom tower, a gantry, shafts, vents and rescue kit including breathing apparatus.

The company mainly concentrates on providing training on the Fylde coast and across the UK but also has clients who work abroad.

They include workers who climb towers to repair telecommunications masts and wind turbines or have to crawl through pipes to clean out tanks as part of industrial processes.