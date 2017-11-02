Prom to close for tram works

Have your say

Blackpool Promenade will be shut for up to six weeks at Talbot Square while work to extend the tramway begins, transport chiefs revealed today.

Drivers will be diverted around the town centre via Cookson Street.

The work is necessary to relocate utility pipes in preparation for the £21m extension of the tram tracks from North Pier to North Station.

The Talbot Square junction will be closed between November 13 and December 22.

A phased investment programme will also see other road closures between November 6 and February 16, affecting junctions with Talbot Road and Abingdon Street, Dickson Road and Corporation Street.

As well as diversions, measures to ease traffic congestion will include opening St John’s Square to traffic and making Church Street two way.

The pipe work is due to be completed by next March.

Closures over the next three months include:

· 6 November – 22 December – Talbot Road will be closed at the junction of Abingdon Street

· 13 November – 22 December – Talbot Square and Talbot Square/The Promenade junction will be closed

· 13 November – 22 December – Talbot Road will be closed at the junction of Dickson Road

· 13 November – 16 February – Dickson Road closed from Talbot Road to Lansdowne Place

· 8 January – 16 February – Talbot Road closed at the junction of Corporation Street