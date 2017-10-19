Project update: Work to start on tramway extension

Preparation work is due to start next month ahead of the £22m extension of the Blackpool tramway.

The track is being extended from North Pier to North Station, re-establishing a link which ceased operation in 1936.

A new tram terminal will also be built on the site of the Wilko’s store, which is moving to Tower Street as part of the second phase of the Houndshill Centre.

Two new trams are also being purchased by Blackpool Transport to brings its Flexity fleet to 18 in total.

The tramway extension is being funded through the Lancashire Growth Deal.

As part of the preparation, sections of Talbot Road will be closed at times from next month .

At the same time, work will be carried out to upgrade Dickson Road including resurfacing, improving the pavement and crossings, adding more benches, bins and cycle parking and making the street more attractive and welcoming to people.

A section of Dickson Road will be closed from this November to February 2018 so these improvements can be made.

It is expected to take 16 months to build the tramway extension, with services to North Station beginning in April 2019.

Blackpool Council says the investment will boost the town’s economy by increasing connectivity between the rail line and the tramway.

A spokesman for the council said the scheme would provide “a better service for passengers” but warned of disruption during construction.

He added: “There may be some delays but diversion routes will be in place to make it as hassle free as possible for you to get into the town centre.”