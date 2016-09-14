Profits up and green award at Fylde tourist attraction

Staff at a Fylde tourist attraction are celebrating after strong financial results and an award for efforts to go green.

Pre-tax profits at Ribby Hall Village rose to £1.9m in the 12 months to December 27 last year. The previous year’s was £1.56m.

Turnover too was up – to £24m from £22.5m the previous year.

In the report the company said it intends to build a £1m new attraction – a family pool.

The new lagoon-style pool will have a “luxurious tropical feel” and include interactive water features, water chutes and temperature themed room.

Mark Partington, Ribby Hall Village’s managing director said: “Ribby Hall Village’s diverse portfolio continues to thrive including its five-star short breaks and holidays; award winning Spa Hotel; privately owned holiday homes; private health club serving more than 4,000 local residents; conference, wedding and banqueting venues plus ten different bars and eateries.”

“We believe the key to our continued success remains our investment in both our 530 plus staff, our ongoing refurbishment programme and the introduction of major new offerings year on year. Such reinvestment of profits, alongside the recruitment and retention of the best staff continues to prove fruitful with unprecedented positive customer feedback which is echoed across our social media channels.”

“Regarding Turnover alone for 2015, The introduction of a new eatery – The Tapas Bar was very successful. The SPA itself saw a growth in turnover of 15 per cent and The SPA Hotel overall saw growth of 10 per cent. Our Short breaks and holidays portfolio grew by six per cent alongside The Health Club with a seven per cent increase in turnover too which incorporated a first full year of trading for our in-house sports store Activate.”

Meanwhile the village has been awarded Gold status from the Green Tourism Business Scheme.

It was assessed and scored highly throughout the report with recycling graded as outstanding and monitoring of energy, water and waste as very good.

Ribby Hall Village’s senior manager Diane Cottam, said: “Being awarded Gold status in the Green Tourism Business Scheme is a wonderful accolade for Ribby Hall Village and its employees.

“We continue to be mindful in all aspects of the business where we can limit demands on the environment.”