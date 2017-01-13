Prime minister offers hope for Fylde nuclear workers

Fylde’s MP has said he will keep the pressure on to get nuclear fuel for a new power station made locally.

Mark Menzies (pictured) said today that new nuclear power proposals for Moorside in Cumbria could protect hundreds of jobs at the Springfields fuel factory at Salwick.

Prime Minister Theresa May declared the nuclear industry has a ‘crucial role’ in our country’s energy needs as she welcomed the proposals from NuGen and Toshiba to develop a new nuclear power plant at Moorside.

She made a statement in Parliament after Mr Menzies pressed her on the issue, hoping the new scheme will secure hundreds of jobs at Springfields in Salwick.

At Prime Minister’s Question Time, he asked: “Westinghouse Springfields site in my constituency employs people in high-skilled jobs, manufacturing nuclear fuel that that generates 15 per cent of the UK’s electricity.

“Does my Right-Honerable friend agree with me that the nuclear industry is of crucial importance to the North West economy and will she continue to support the construction of a new generation of nuclear power stations to guarantee jobs in the region?”

The Prime Minister said: “New nuclear does have a crucial role to play in securing our future energy needs.

“I very much welcome the proposal from NuGen and Toshiba to develop a new nuclear power station at Moorside in Cumbria, and the Department for Business continues to work closely with NuGen and other developers as they bring their proposals forward.”

NuGen had stated that the new Moorside plant will create up to 21,000 new jobs in the local area. During operation, the reactors will sustain more than 1,000 permanent jobs, with many more created through local and regional supply chains. In 2014, David Cameron announced the £200m of private sector investment towards Moorside.