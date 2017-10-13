Pleasure Beach boss inline for global role

The boss of Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been lined up for a top international role in the theme parks world.

Amanda Thompson is next year to become second vice chairman of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) – the global attractions industry trade association.

Then she will become first vice chairman in 2019 before leading the organisation as its chairman of the board in 2020 – the first woman from Europe. She has led the Pleasure Beach since 2004 and has already served two terms on the IAAPA board.

She said: “Thanks to my grandfather, Blackpool Pleasure Beach became the first IAAPA member outside the United States when he joined the association in 1935.

“My father, Geoffrey Thompson was the chairman of the IAAPA board in 1996. I’m excited for this opportunity to give back to this industry I love. It’s been a part of our family and our family business for many decades.

"I want to ensure that IAAPA is the global association of our industry and that we support and serve our members in all regions. I hope to serve as a role model for the increasing number of young women leaders in the industry.”

Mario Mamon, chairman of the IAAPA governance committee, said: “Amanda’s first-hand knowledge of leading a successful family owned business and her diverse industry experience make her the perfect person for this role.

"She is a fourth-generation attractions industry leader and a long-time IAAPA volunteer. This, coupled with her passion for the industry make her the right leader.”