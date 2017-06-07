Payroll team move for Fylde coast accountants

The increasingly complex demands of payroll has prompted a Fylde coast accountancy firm to expand its services and recruit new staff.

Forbes Watson has launched a new dedicated payroll company, Forbes Watson Payroll Limited.

The specialist company will cater for all the payroll needs of existing FW clients, as well as payroll services for new businesses throughout the UK. Based in the Lytham office the new payroll team are located on the second floor of The Old Bakery building in the centre of the town.

Director, Simon Cox (pictured) said: “We are pleased to expand our operation onto the second floor of The Old Bakery building, and being located in the heart of Lytham we are well placed to deal with the payroll needs of businesses across the borough.”

The new payroll team will be headed by Kerry Smith, and the company is already looking to recruit into the team.

Simon added: “Payroll has become more and more specialist in the past 18 months, and our new dedicated service underlines the importance of the payroll offering.”

Forbes Watson was founded five years ago and used to be based the Melton Grove Works on Church Road.