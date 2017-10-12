Party time at animal products firm’s HQ

More than 500 guests from across the UK agricultural, equine and pet product industry gathered in Lancashire for the grand opening party of Trilanco Ltd’s new headquarters.

Based at Mill Farm Sports Village in Wesham, Trilanco transformed part of the warehouse within its new 110,000 square foot premises to host the special event.

The company supplies agricultural, equine and pet products and has 16,000 products in its catalogue. It moved from Bracewell Avenue, Poulton to the new site near Kirkham in January.

Guests were welcomed with a red carpet, champagne reception, stilt walkers, fire eaters and magicians.

The gigantic marquee structure constructed within the warehouse was also dressed to impress, with Trilanco’s ram’s head logo projected across the room, and table settings incorporating the brand’s green and yellow colours.

A four-course Lancashire-inspired meal was served, by Campbell and Rowley Catering.

After dinner, more surprises were revealed including a horse jump gin bar, a Victorian fair, plus a dodgem playground which brought out jovial competitive streaks.

Throughout the evening, guests were entertained on the dance floor by live artists, including electric violinist OKTAM and Tom Da Lips on the saxophone, who complemented the top Manchester DJ set and light show, to create a party atmosphere.

Martin Balmer, Trilanco’s managing director said: “It was great to bring staff, customers and suppliers together to celebrate the grand opening of our new premises and to thank everyone for their ongoing business with us.

“The party was a great success and we hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did. These are very exciting times for Trilanco.”