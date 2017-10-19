Opening date for South Shore supermarket

The new Lidl Store on Squires Gate Lane is set to open on October 26.

The building has been designed to meet new eco-friendly standards and will see around 40 jobs created.

Designers say the fully glass fronted façade maximises natural daylight entering the building, while sun blinds mitigate the effects of unwanted solar heat.

The electrical lighting system is made up entirely of LED fittings which, compared with a traditional lighting system, are 50 per cent more energy efficient.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Stuart Jardine, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Blackpool.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area.”

The new supermarket is part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open between 50 to 60 stores a year.

It has an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking.