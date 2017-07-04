Nine face court after fracking lock-on

Nine people are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates court on August 7 after a lock-on protest at the Preston New Road fracking site.

Kirkham town councillor Miranda Cox, 48, of Ribby Road; Fylde Councillor Julie Brickles, 52, of Harbour Lane; and Lancashire County Councillor Gina Dowding, 54, of Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster; plus Nicholas Danby, 55, of Preston Road, Preston; Nicholas Sheldrick, 35, of Clayton Crescent, Blackpool; Catherine Jackson, 49, of Mowbray Road, Fleetwood; Daniel Huxley-Blythe, 35, of Rutland Road, Lytham St Annes; Barbara Cookson, 66, of Lawrence Grove, Liverpool and Jeanette Porter, 31, of Shepherd Road, St Annes, were all charged with obstruction of the highway and Section 241 Trades Union Act offences.

An Oldham man was cautioned and three other women reported for summons.