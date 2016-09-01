New tenant set for Fylde coast shopping centre

Poulton’s Teanlowe centre is to get a new name as a national building society gets set to move in.

Commercial property consultants Robert Pinkus and Co said that The Marsden is moving into Poulton town centre.

Established in 1860, Marsden Building Society will take the former Santander shop at Teanlowe Shopping.

The Marsden has signed a 10 year lease from landlords E H Booth.

Robert Pinkus acted on behalf of the landlord.

The new Poulton branch will open in October and will be the company’s eighth office in the county alongside Garstang, Lytham and Clitheroe and will create four new jobs for the town.

The Poulton office will adopt Marsden’s branch style replacing traditional counters with customer service desks, lounges and quiet areas for those who prefer a little more privacy.

The Marsden’s aim in removing the separation between customers and staff is that potential barriers are broken and creating a more approachable space for members to interact in.

Heather Crinion, general manager (operations) at Marsden Building Society said, “We are delighted to move to a new location and continue, as a local mutual, to extend our branch high street presence across the North West. The Society has been interested in Poulton for some time.

“The town’s continued support of local businesses combines well with our modern mutual style of service. Our Poulton team is looking forward to invite new members to the Society and bring a different approach to mutuality.”

Joe Assalone, Partner at Robert Pinkus and Co. said: “The property is in a superb position in the heart of the shopping mall, central to all the amenities in Poulton town centre and benefiting from free public car parking. Marsden Building Society is a well-established and trusted Lancashire company which will be an asset to Poulton and we welcome the Marsden to the town.”