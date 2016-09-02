New name for county business service

An organisation which works to support business growth has changed its name to better reflect its target audience.

Regenerate Pennine Lancashire has now become Growth Lancashire.

Regenerate has provided business support and economic development services for the east Lancashire local authorities and Lancashire County Council since 2011.

In recent years the Company has been delivering Lancashire wide business support programmes such as the Government’s flag-ship Regional Growth Fund scheme.

Regenerate also plays a key role in hosting the County’s Business Growth Hub – Boost, as well as developing strategies and funding proposals for key heritage and regeneration schemes.

In the past three years Regenerate has worked with thousands of businesses helping them to create over 4,000 jobs, providing over £12m in direct grant support, and levered in over £50m private investment.

Fylde coast firms such as Colossal Training. Loynds , Skribbies and Future Focus Energy, have all received help through the hub.

Regenerate has also helped to start over 1,000 new businesses including several in Fylde and Wyre.

The company Board which currently comprises representatives from the east Lancashire local authorities and local business leaders will now be expanded to include councils and business leaders from across the County.

Steven Cochrane, Director, said: “We’ve been operating for some time across Lancashire, it is important our name reflects this and is one which all Lancashire businesses identify with”.

Tim Webber, Chairman, said:“An expanded company can play a key role in supporting local authorities and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership to deliver increased public and private investment into the area”.

Boost Business Lancashire is to stage an event on September 13 in Blackpool to help people take the first steps into business.

The Lean Launchpad is part of the Growth Support Programme, a fully funded programme delivered by Winning Pitch and Enterprise4all.

Visit http://www.growthlancashire.co.uk/business-events for more.