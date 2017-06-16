New hopes for Fylde coast nightclub

A Poulton bar which closed under a cloud after its owner lost his licence has reopened under new owners and with a new name.

Deja Vu in Vicarage Road opened with a Rio carnival themed party night complete with stilt walkers and fire eaters.

Creating 17 jobs for the town, it has a new look with a new granite tiled dance floor, added to a new central DJ booth.

Formerly known as Uber, which opened in 2012 on the site of the former Residence Club, the premises’ licence was revoked after police said they had “serious” concerns after an alleged incident in December last year. It remained closed over the Christmas period and despite bosses going to Wyre Council’s licencing committee, its doors remained closed.

Now the new owners who bought the business for an undisclosed sum, are hoping for anything but a feeling of Deja Vu with its new start.

James Howarth from the management team, said they were determined to improve its reputation and said its opening would add to the already vibrant nightlife offer that Poulton had.He said: “We are well aware that under the last owners this place didn’t have the greatest reputation, but that’s what we are working hard to change.

“The place looks fantastic now and we have improved all aspects of the property. Our intention was to create a ‘metropolitan’ type feel, somewhere that wouldn’t look out of place in Manchester or London.”

He said the bar will have a licence until 1am so will not be a full-on club and will play a range of music styles from RnB to pop.

He added: “We are aiming for a chameleon type venue, that starts off with a relaxed bar like atmosphere and then as the night develops transforms into a top class nightclub.

“Hopefully this place can be something that the locals can be proud of and we are really excited about the response we have had so far”.

