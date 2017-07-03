New head of Lancashire's Institute of Directors

A Lancashire leadership and strategy expert Stuart Thompson has been announced as the new chairman of the Institute of Directors’ Lancashire branch.

Mr Thompson, who hails from Rossendale, takes over from Remsol’s Lee Petts, with a remit to champion the Institute’s Lancashire agenda, helping business leaders and directors across the region as they trade in an increasingly challenging and complex business environment.

Speaking of his appointment, Stuart said: “I really am delighted to be the new branch Chair and would like to thank the IoD for appointing me.

“I first joined the organisation to meet people in Lancashire – a place I’m really passionate about. I now want to make sure I help my peers become better leaders.”

By day, Stuart – who has held senior roles both nationally and internationally – is MD of Reorient Consulting, a company which provides leadership and strategy consultancy to business owners, directors and entrepreneurs. He started the business in 2014 to help other business leaders create better organisations.

He continued: “This role with the IoD resonates greatly with what I do each day. I spend my time working with directors on the challenges they face in leadership, strategy and communication.

“My approach is to help them focus on improving what they do and how they do it for the greater good of their companies and the people within them. I’ve become a trusted advisor to many. I hope that I can become a reliable resource for IoD members too. I truly want to help them as we tackle the fast changing commercial landscape.”

IoD regional director Claire Ebrey said: “Stuart is a forward thinking, experienced leader who will be a wonderful asset to IoD Lancashire and IoD North West.

“He an expert in the complexities of business leadership,”