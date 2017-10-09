New faces at top for Fylde law firm

Law firm Napthens has revealed plans for continued growth with a new chief executive. John Whittingslow and Shru Morris have stepped up to become chairman and CEO respectively.

Having spent three years as the Lancashire and Cumbria-based firm’s director of finance, Shru will be responsible for developing and leading Napthens’ strategy.

John Whittingslow said: “These moves are the next step in our firm’s development. We have an exciting strategic plan in place to take us forward to 2020 and at the root of this plan is our vision, which is to inspire our people through passion, commitment and innovation.”

Alongside Shru and John, the firm has created a board aligned with its strategic plan consisting of partners Simon Ainsworth, chief operations officer, and Chris Boyle, head of client services.

Originally from Preston, Shru is a qualified chartered accountant.

Having trained and worked with accountants RSM for 10 years, she joined Napthens in 2014. She said: “We are building our firm around our clients and our people whilst looking ahead for innovative ideas for growth.”