MP launches fair to boost skills in resort

A jobs and skills fair is to be staged in Blackpool to help tackle unemployment.

The May event at Blackpool and The Fylde College aims will feature up to 100 training providers and businesses to help improve employability across the Fylde coast.

It is being organised by Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard who said it would bring together training providers and businesses located in our area with young people and job seekers who are looking for training and apprenticeship opportunities.

It will take place on Friday May 19 from 2pm until 7pm.

Paul Maynard said: “I am delighted to host my first Fylde Coast Skills Fair.

“Skilling up our local workforce and retaining our local talent is imperative to the success of our economy in the Fylde Coast area.

“There is a huge number of local businesses offering apprenticeship and training opportunities and The Fylde Coast Skills Fair is a great forum in which young people and jobseekers can speak face to face with employers offering these local opportunities.

“Since becoming the local MP unemployment has fallen local by 29 per cent in Blackpool North and Cleveleys and 28 per cent in Blackpool South, but we are still lagging behind the rest of the region and also the country.

“This fair is about providing inspiration and information and I am really pleased at how it has taken off.

“I am delighted that we are partnering with Blackpool and the Fylde College who are providing the venue and plenty of support.

“Several companies have already come on board offering sponsorship and committing to demonstrate their business, apprenticeships, or graduate schemes.

“I have also made sure that space is offered to some third sector organisations like the Carers Trust who will be able to offer a pastoral angle and perhaps reach out to those young carers who may need specific support in developing a career or education.”

He said he would be writing to schools and parents to explain what it was all about.

Andy Iredale, director of customer engagement at Blackpool and the Fylde College, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Fylde Coast Skills Fair to help showcase the opportunities which are available locally and how the College can help people fulfil their ambitions.

“We focus on technical and professional education and training which is needed to drive the economy, delivers a skilled workforce for industry and secures sustainable employment for our students and events such as this highlight what is on offer.”

Anyone who would like information on becoming a sponsor or would like to exhibit should email office@paulmaynard.co.uk