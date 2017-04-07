MP gives support to anti-fracking campaigners

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden met residents opposing fracking on the Fylde at the Preston New Road site to show his support.

He talked to them about possible environmental and economical threats posed by fracking to the area, who told him they were being “ignored” by the Government.

He said:

Gordon said: “I wanted to go down to the site on Preston New Road to see for myself what was happening – there were lots of drivers beeping their support in opposition to what Cuadrilla are doing.

“It is completely wrong of the Government to ignore local democracy and the wishes of people in Lancashire by allowing Cuadrilla to frack despite the strong opposition to it. Local people said no and I hope the judicial review strongly consider this and the original decision made by the county council’s planning committee.”

He also backed the calls made by Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, for the Government to meet the costs of policing the site. as it was they who overturned the county council’s original decision to refuse fracking.

He said: “It is absurd, on the back of the revelation that it is costing Lancashire Police £450,000 a month to cover Cuadrilla's operations, to expect local council tax payers, including Blackpool ones, to pick up the tab for Cuadrilla's fracking.

“Local Government Ministers should stop passing the buck - the Government caused this situation by overruling a local democratic decision, and they should meet the costs.”

