MP backs caravan residents in fight against coffee shop

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has waded in to the row over a planning application which could see elderly caravan residents made homeless.

Garage forecourt firm Rontec wants to build a drive through coffee shop behind its Esso garage on Preston New Road where Windmill Caravan Park has stood since the 1940s straddling the Blackpool and Fylde councils boundary.

Blackpool Council’s planning committee is to discuss it today but officers have recommended it be allowed.

Gornon Marsden said: “I agree with Fylde MP Mark Menzies on this one about this being about human beings and not legal leases.

“I oppose this application and have written to the council committee.

“Also, I am particularly concerned to see that on the planning website that it states the application has been updated to address concerns about traffic, but no details about that have been posted.

“This is no way to run a planning procession which is such a sensitive issue.”

He said the public should be able to see and respond to those issues before the committee discusses it.

