MP backs call for next generation British defence aircraft

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has added his voice for a call to start planning for a 6th generation fighter plane and to order replacements for the Red Arrows to help save aerospace jobs .

Mark Menzies was speaking after meeting bosses and unions at BAE System’s Warton factory and said he had high hopes for an extension of the order for Typhoons from Saudi Arabia.

Last week the company announced 2,000 job losses nationally with almost 750 in Lancashire at the Warton and Samlesbury sites.

He said: “I met with union reps, representing all of the workers at BAE Systems, as well as managing director of Military Air and Information, Chris Boardman. It was good to hear the union leaders and Mr Boardman are all on the same page.

“I have invited the union leaders to Westminster to meet with ministers to discuss how we can further support BAE, and hope to hold that meeting within the next two weeks.

“We must keep the Typhoon production line going. We need to see the deal to supply Qatar with 24 Typhoon and six Hawk given the final sign off in the first instance.

“And we need to push on with the next Saudi deal. Progress on that deal for an order of a further 48 Typhoons slowed during the election given Labour’s stance of no sales to the kingdom.

“However, I visited Saudi Arabia three weeks ago and they are very much of the view they will be buying these aircraft.

“I have also added my voice to the call for the Red Arrows replacement aircraft to be ordered from BAE – it is a small order in the wider scheme of things, but important nonetheless.

“I will also be pressing the Government to take urgent steps on a commitment to a sixth generation fighter plane, which we need to maintain our future capability as the best manufacturers of military aircraft in the world.”

Future jets flown by the Red Arrows are likely to be built overseas unless the Government intervenes, a cross-party group has warned. In a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, 142 MPs have called for orders for replacements of the Hawk planes to be brought forward to help save jobs at BAE Systems and keep production in the UK.

The group warned that unless new contracts are signed soon there will be “virtually no possibility to build any future Hawk aircraft in the UK”, according to The Sunday Times.

The ageing Tmk1 aircraft used by the Red Arrows has had its out of service date extended by 10 years to 2030.

The group, which includes former Labour leader Ed Miliband and the Conservative chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady, said the planes entered service during the 1970s so the likelihood of them progressing beyond 2030 is "extremely low".

The letter said: "The age of the aircraft affects their reliability to perform, as has been seen recently at air shows where the Red Arrows have flown with a reduced number of aircraft in their formation.

"If the Red Arrows are allowed to continue flying Hawk Tmk1 aircraft until 2030, and the UK has lost the capability and skills to build a replacement aircraft of any type with a similar flight capability, then any future Red Arrows Aerobatics team would have to have its aircraft procured from abroad, which would be devastating for both the aerospace industry in Great Britain and also for the UK economy.

It adds: "These planned job cuts will not only undermine Britain's sovereign defence capability, but also deeply impact on communities across the UK who rely on these skilled jobs, as well as the large number of jobs - an estimated four jobs for every job at each site - in the supply chain.

"We therefore ask for the Government to look immediately and closely at the option of whether or not the replacement of the Red Arrows could be brought forward."