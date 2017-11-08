Mentoring boost for Blackpool cheesecake firm

A South shore-based handmade cheesecake manufacturer has taken on two new staff members and increased turnover by 30 per cent after support from Boost.

Gorgeous Cheesecakes, established in 2014 by Matt Watts, has an impressive portfolio of clients across the UK, including Selfridges, Barton Grange Farm Shop, Holmes Mill in Clitheroe, Bents Garden and Home near Warrington, and Tong Garden centre in Bradford.

The Ivy Avenue-based dessert producer received help from the Boost mentoring programme delivered by Community and Business Partners, which has enabled the business to get expert management advice to improve.

Boost is Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub and is led by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and Lancashire County Council, with funding from the European Regional Development Fund.

Matt, owner of Gorgeous Cheesecakes, formerly known as Lancashire Cheesecakes, said: “We are a small, family-run company that has gone from indulgent home baking to employing a team of dedicated professionals, supplying high end outlets.

“I think our passion really makes us stand out, our commitment to using delicious, fresh, local produce and hand-making resonates with our customers.”

Community and Business Partners matched Matt, 46, with experienced management consultant Tim Akerman, managing director at Tamarind Tree Consulting.

Tim, who worked with the business over a four-month period, said: “You only have to look at Matt’s clients to appreciate the quality of his products and services. Being part of the mentoring service is all about supporting business owners like Matt to grow to their full potential.

“We looked at streamlining the production and improving the business model to become more resilient, flexible and efficient. Matt can now start to enjoy running his company with a proactive plan for growth.”

Matt added: “Tim’s attitude was great, he helped me take a step back and see things from a new perspective.”