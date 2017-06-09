Linda achieves Mill shop dream

A retail business which started with the help of a pop-up scheme has grown to occupy its own shop premises at Marsh Mill.

La Shack, founded by Linda Adams began thanks to the Poulton Pop Up scheme in 2013 where a group of would-be retailers were given space in an empty shop a the Teanlowe Centre.

Linda, who was a civil servant for 30 years before being made redundant, enjoyed the experience and got a full time place at the Garden Place Garden Centre off Cropper Road.

Now after at first expanding her gifts, candles and clothing shop there , with a little help and advice from the Blackpool Council Get Started scheme, she has taken the step to get her own shop.

Linda, 57, said: “I was there for around four yeas and it was great but it was time to move on. I live in Thornton so it is more convenient for me but also Marsh Mill is a fantastic little community with so much to offer shoppers and visitors.

“Not everyone knows about it but it is a beautiful place.

“Business can be tough on the high street and since I started out in business it has not always been easy.

“But Marsh Mill is a lovely place to visit with great variety, the Tavern has had a refurbishment and there are lots of eateries which helps bring visitors in to all the businesses.”

She said she had always enjoyed browsing in gift shops and had been planning her own and running occasional market stalls when she was made redundant.

“I love being my own boss. You meet so many lovely people. I tried to create the sort of place that people love to come to look around and browse.

“There a little bit of nostalgia in it.”

Linda is working with her daughter Liz, 25, and they have revamped the shop, which had been empty for six months, by knocking through into a former store room to create more display space.