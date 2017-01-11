Lauren’s business puts love in focus

A Poulton mum has launched her own business inspired by praise for her work at a friend’s wedding.

Lauren Wingate, 29, has launched Blackpool Wedding Videos to provide candid and natural film of the best day in couples’ lives.

The mum of one, whose full time job was as a teaching assistant, has been filming for more than fours years.

But following a video she made at a friend’s nuptials and the reaction she got has decided to give the filming business a go.

She said: “I have helped out for a long time with my husband Daniel’s wedding videos business, Marriage in Motion, but this was the first time that I did it all alone.

“I agreed to do it as a favour and then decided to put it out there to see what the reaction would be.”

She said the opportunity came when she went off on maternity leave and was looking to use her creativity.

“I am aiming my business at the more affordable, budget end of the market, around the £650 mark.”

She said the films can be made at any venue and begin with establishing shots and the groom and guests arriving before moving on to the ceremony and wedding breakfast later.

“I am aiming for quite an informal natural, candid film which I set to music and edit down to create a lovely film which is not too long. I like to keep to the background and let the couple enjoy their day.

“I love being creative and getting the reaction from the couple afterwards is really rewarding.”