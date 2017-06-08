Last chance to enter women's business awards

The deadline is looming for women in business to win their share of the limelight.

The closing date for the Female business awards run by Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies networking group is Monday.

The Enterprise Vision Awards aims to highlight outstanding women in business from across the North West.

The EVAs has attracted hundreds of nominations for its 15 categories.

Now in its seventh year, winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday, September 29, when the finalists will compete to win one of the UK’s most coveted female-only business awards in front of an audience of over 600 guests.

Coral Horn from Pink Link Ladies said: “We’re delighted with the amount of entries we have received but there is still time for people to submit a nomination.

“Whether it be for yourself or a friend, we want to hear from you. The Enterprise Vision Awards is all about recognising women in business so if you think you know somebody, nominate.

“I am sure there will be a category to suit, regardless of business size or sector.

“Once again, we’re absolutely thrilled with the amount of entries received as it really goes to show what high esteem the awards are held in within the business community.

“Each year we are consistently impressed with the standard of entries too which just keeps on getting better and better.

“It certainly won’t be easy creating shortlists for each category.”

A series of roadshows for candidates is to be held.

Returning for the second straight year as MC will be Rebecca Jane. Rebecca is the owner of a successful all-female private investigation company.

The awards have attracted NatWest as headline sponsor for a fifth consecutive year.

Heather Waters, Territory Enterprise Manager at NatWest, added: “We’re delighted to be the headline sponsor for the Enterprise Vision Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

“Each year we are seeing the awards grow and become even more popular and we are proud to be involved in an event that supports and celebrates not only enterprise but successful and powerful women in various industries too"

Details at www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.