Languages business finds new Fylde home

A translation company is planning an expansion campaign after moving into new headquarters on the Fylde.

Languages Insight has moved from Winckley Square in Preston to the Crossroads business centre at Kirkham.

The company was founded in 2008 by managing director Donna Twose under the name Transcription Global but rebranded in 2009 to reflect the range of services its offered.

It specialises in translation, transcription and interpreting services for a variety of industries companies which have overseas clients.

Donna Twose said the move will help it with its plans to dominate the market in language services.

She said: “This is an exciting time for Language Insight. The new head office allows us to expand our in-house departments, including our project management team and our marketing team.

“Internal growth is important as we want to continue to deliver high quality language services to our existing client base whilst progressing into new markets.

“This office move is a statement of intent.

“We will ensure that all of our clients, new or existing, will get the outstanding service they deserve from Language Insight.”

She added that the office relocation marked the start of new growth within the language services sector.

There are also plans in the pipeline for an on-site staff gym to allow all employees to focus on their health and wellbeing before, during and after the working day.

The three floors of working space and includes three kitchens, four bathrooms, a boardroom, onsite parking and a roof terrace for staff socialising.

The company employs 25 across its head office and its London office which opened in 2013 but has a panel of 500 trusted freelancers which it can also draw upon.