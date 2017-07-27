Lancashire rural funding pot up for grabs

Have your say

Rural companies in Lancashire are being encouraged to apply for a share of more than £2m to grow their business.

The funding from Lancashire County Council can support a range of activities such as business development, farming, rural services, culture and heritage, and forestry.

It can be used for a variety of different uses such as buying equipment and business expansion - as long as the projects involve business growth, job creation or both.

The funding is part of the Lancashire LEADER programme 2015-2020.

County Coun Michael Green, cabinet member for economic development, environment and planning, said: “The aim is to help rural businesses to diversify, consider new opportunities and develop projects that enrich and develop rural areas of Lancashire.”

One of the projects supported by LEADER is a new café and training room at Daisy Clough Nurseries in Cabus, near Garstang.

The café is due to open shortly, creating at least seven full-time jobs.

Apply at www.lancashire.gov.uk/rural-development