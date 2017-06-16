Lancashire MP takes over as head of the Northern Powerhouse

The Northern Powerhouse has a new minister at its head after the previous one turned down the chance to carry on in Theresa May’s new government.

Andrew Percy, who visited Blackpool Enterprise Zone last year to officially sign it off and check on its progress and who urged county businesses to engage with the Powerhouse project and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership on a visit to the county last November, has refused the chance to continue in the role which is seen as pivotal for the region.

Instead, Rossendale and Darwen Conservative MP Jake Berry will take up the position at the head of the drive to improve infrastructure and the economy of the North.

Mr Berry said on Twitter: “Huge privilege to have the opportunity to serve as the new Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth.”

Mr Berry was recently, parliamentary private secretary to Greg Hands, chief secretary to the Treasury, but has held an advisory role in housing, local government when David Cameron was Prime Minister.