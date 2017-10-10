Lancashire firm based at working farm judged best in UK

A Lancashire marketing agency operating from a working farm has been crowned Britain’s best rurally based creative business at the Rural Business Awards 2017.

Farm Creative, of Bilsborrow, near Garstang, won the Openreach sponsored accolade at a glittering ceremony compered by Jules Hudson of BBC Escape to the Country fame.

It was a great night for Lancashire rural businesses with other prize-winners including The Rookery at Roughlee which was highly commended for Best Rural Tourism Business, and Field Nurse from Clitheroe which was highly commended in the Social Enterprise category.

The only UK-wide programme dedicated to showcasing the success of rural businesses, the awards are now in their third year and are run in partnership with the CLA and Amazon.

Entries came in from 52 UK counties with Lancashire firms sending in a particularly high number of applications, along with Yorkshire.

Farm Creative came runners-up in the same category of last year’s awards.

The firm specialises in working with other rural businesses, whether they’re already established or just starting up.

From developing a new brand to refreshing outdated websites and creating trade brochures, Farm Creative has experts in each marketing field.

Judges felt Farm Creative was a good business offering a solid proposition.

Helen Stuart from Farm Creative said: “There’s a fantastic network of rural businesses right across the UK and for our small team to be recognised among the best is a wonderful achievement for us. We came so close as runners up last year – bringing the top prize is a fantastic feeling. The Rural Business Awards is a well-known and professional programme for celebrating rural business success and we would recommend all rural businesses giving the awards a go, because you never know, you might win!”

l More results: Page 25