Kitchen firm celebrates Winter Gardens contract

A Blackpool firm which supplies catering equipment has completed a major contract for one of the resort’s biggest names.

Commercial Kitchen Service (CKS) of Cornford Road, Blackpool, is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in November.

The team there has just finished a major contract for one of its original customers, Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Founded in 1977, CKS has been involved in installing and upgrading the catering equipment for the Winter Gardens’ main banqueting kitchen (along with most of the other kitchens on site) for all of its 40 years’ trading.

When approached to competitively tender for this “prestigious and fast moving” project, CKS had a secret advantage – it could consult its archive plans, which showed the refurbishment CKS completed in the early 1980s.

The company said this information was invaluable in creating an innovative, yet complementary new design and installation.

CKS director Diane Moden said: “In our 40th year, we were delighted to win this major catering equipment contract, since our ongoing relationship with the Winter Gardens, has been a thread throughout the whole of our trading history.

“As a grade II listed building, Blackpool Winter Gardens presents an interesting challenge since the winning contractor is presented with a raft of additional considerations when planning and delivering projects within this iconic building.

“For example, the kitchen is located on the first floor, with the only access via a small passenger lift or stairs, and the ducting and fans located on a delicate glass roof four floors up.

“The kitchen underwent a full transformation over four weeks - as well as new catering equipment, the project included new flooring, white wall cladding, false ceiling, plumbing and a full electrical re-wire.

“The work was completed to schedule, in association with our key supplier, St Anne’s’ based IM Fabrications.

“The new bespoke kitchen, with state of the art equipment, has delighted the customer.”

General manager at the Winter Gardens, Kathy Smith, said:“As usual, the work of CKS was exemplary and they delivered a fully completed and working kitchen to cost and schedule” Gardens.

“As a major leisure facility, with pre-bookings, this was crucial for us and was one of the main reasons why we wanted to appoint a contractor we trusted to deliver.”