Jobless figures on rise in Fylde

The number of people in work nationally has fallen, however the UK now has one of the lowest jobless rates in Europe at 4.8per cent, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

The numbers in work fell by 9,000 to 31.8 million, the lowest since last autumn and locally, the picture showed that the number of people claiming work age benefits rose slightly compared to the same month last year

In the Blackpool North and Cleveleys constituency, there were 1,545 people claiming benefits 0.1 per cent up on November last year. In Blackpool South there were 2,195 claimants, up 0.2 per cent, while in Fylde there were 645, up 0.1 per cent. In Lancaster and Fleetwood there were 1,030 up 0.3 per cent and in Wyre there were 410, up 0.1 per cent.

Heather Murray, external partnerships manager at the Jobcentre said they were staging a series of events in Blackpool in the coming weeks to help people find work.

She said: “On January 17 we had a sector based work academy for people interested in being croupiers and poker dealers. It was held at Blackpool and The Fylde College for eligible unemployed customers.

“The good thing about this is that people who complete it are guaranteed and interview with a prospective employer something which quite often leads to a successful employment outcome.

“We have an ‘experience pays’ session at Blackpool North Jobcentre on January 26 which will also support some of our more vulnerable customers over 45.”

She aid it would offer advice on skills, training and voluntary work to help people get back into employment.

On February 9 there will be a Careers in Care event at the same jobcentre with a selection of employers that have a range of carer roles available.

“Hospitality is huge for Blackpool and we will have our Hospitality Works campaign running from February 14.”