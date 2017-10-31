Insurance claims team’s award

Blackpool-based Slater Gordon Solutions Motor, the North West based motor claims company has been named Best Outsourced Contact Centre in their region at the CallNorthWest Awards 2017.

The CallNorthWest awards are an annual ceremony to recognise excellence in the contact centre industry across a range of categories. Established in 2004, the ceremony brings together some of the North West’s 700 plus contact centres for a Gala dinner and awards ceremony which was held at the Principle Hotel, Manchester.

Nigel Allen, CEO, said: “I am thrilled for the staff at our Blackpool contact centre.

“They really deserve this award for their hard work and dedication which covers more than just this past year.

“It really was a golden moment for the team to attend and win such a prominent award and we will look to build on this great honour going forward into 2018.”

Slater Gordon Solutions Motor operates a dedicated claim handling service to help people get back on the road with 280 staff in Blackpool at the office off Amy Johnston Way at Squires Gate.