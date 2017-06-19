Initial Blackpool Enterprise Zone development nears completion

Leading business and community figures, new owner occupiers and developers gathered for a sea-side fish and chip celebration for the official launch of the first new large scale development of the Blackpool Enterprise Zone.

Enterprise Court, a new commercial development at the heart of the zone on Blackpool Business Park is around three weeks from completion of its first phase of 12 units.

Official launch of Enterprise Court on Amy Johnson Way

Six are already reserved off plan and most of the others have interested parties in negotiations.

Among those present to cast their eye over the new builds were Robert Pinkus of developer Lanceshire Ltd which is leading the project, Rob Green from Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Economic Development Company, Gordon Marsden MP Blackpool South, Coun Mark Smith Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, Katherine O’Connor from the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, plus Baroness Jo Valentine and Andrew Charles from Business in the Community.

Danny Pinkus, Partner at Robert Pinkus and Co which is marketing the site. said, “We are extremely excited to be part of the Enterprise Zone which is on track to become a centre of excellence for the energy sector.

“Initial interest and take up of the units has been fantastic and we continue to receive a lot of enquiries about the scheme. The units are an affordable, attractive addition to the commercial market in the local area and also represent excellent buy-to-let investment opportunities in a highly desirable, established employment zone.”

Inside one of the new units at Enterprise Court on Amy Johnson Way which is about to be fitted out internally.

Coun Mark Smith said: “Last time we were here we just had the skeleton of the building and in a short period of time we now have 12 quality units ideal for small businesses, good starter units or storage premises.

“The construction shows real commitment from the developer to the Enterprise Zone and we look forward to the development of future phases in line with Blackpool Council’s key economic strategy and attracting further investment to the area.”

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden said: “It is great to see these units being built and the development will add to everything that has been achieved so far by the enterprise zone.”