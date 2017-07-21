Illuminated tram parade will be world firs

The world’s first illuminated tram parade will be staged in Blackpool this October as part of the Lightpool festival, which runs from Wednesday October 25 to Friday October 27.

On Thursday October 26, Blackpool’s collection of illuminated heritage trams will parade along the Promenade. The parade, featuring HMS Blackpool, the Western Train and the Fisherman’s Friend Trawler, will set off from the Pleasure Beach at around 5pm.

Bryan Lindop, Head of Heritage at Blackpool Transport said, “We have never tackled the challenge of operating them all together in convoy before. Tickets are likely to sell fast.”