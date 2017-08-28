Hundreds flock to Fylde coast brewery open weekend

Hundreds of real ale fans took the chance to have a pint and take a close look at how their drink is made at a Fylde Coast brewery open day.

The Lytham Brewery threw open its doors and hoisted its marquee for a Bank Holiday festival for the third time.

And organisers said they were glad to welcome old friends and new as the event, at the Campbell’s Court premises in Lord Street St Annes, attracted more people than ever.

James Booker from the brewery said: “It has gone really well.

“We had people coming down, not just for one day but every day and there were lots of faces we recognised from last time.

“We sold more beer than ever and every year the open weekend is growing.

“We have had great support from the local Campaign for Real Ale members and we would all like to thank everyone for coming along.”

He said the tours of the brewery were very popular.

“We did quite a few brewery tours and people said they preferred them to some of the big brewery tours they had been on since they could really see the brewing process and the brew plant closely.

“We had 10 beers on at any one time and around 18 different casks, plus ciders and wines.

“Three of the hand pumps were reserved for our own beers and we got through about seven different ones.

“We had members of the family over from Lincoln to help out so it was great for us too.”

Originally established in 2007, at the Hastings club in Lytham , the business has grown and operates out of a dedicated production unit.

It has seen production grow five-fold with favourites such as Lytham Gold, Lytham Blonde and British Pride.