Huge rise in benefit queries at Fylde coast advice centre

Volunteers at Fleetwood’s Citizens’ Advice Service have seen cases of benefits inquiries double in the past month.

Residents from Fleetwood, as well as some from Thornton and Cleveleys, have sought help from volunteers over government changes to a wide range of benefits including the Disability Living Allowance (DLA) being gradually replaced by the Personal Independence Living Allowance (PIP).

Emma Sylvester, debt case worker at the CAB Wyre office on Poulton, Fleetwood, said: “As the benefit changes start to kick in, people are really worried that they are going to lose out and have even less money to live on.”

For further information call (01253) 770522.

The centre is based in the Fleetwood Town Council building at 122 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.