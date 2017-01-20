Helicopter firm in move to Blackpool airport site

The future of aviation at Blackpool airport has been given a lift as an international helicopter company has chosen it for its base.

Helispeed, which provides services to the international helicopter sector including transport of aircraft and providing pilots, has moved into Hangar 3 at Squires Gate.

The move is being seen as a coup for the airport and has come thanks to the announcement of the enterprise zone, which offers companies incentives for relocating there.

Helispeed owner Geoff Packer, who lives in St Annes, said he was delighted at being able to move the company’s base back to where he learned to fly.

The company carries out flight testing, ferry flights and aircraft repositioning as well as a crew management systems for clients.

It is set to offer the only independent heavy lift helicopter capability in the United Kingdom using its own AS332L Super Puma helicopter which will open up new work for the company.

Mr Packer, who has just returned from delivering a helicopter to Mali, said: “I started flying at Blackpool Airport over 30 years ago. I worked at BAE Systems and then as a pilot in the North Sea out of Aberdeen and then for Babcock which flies out of Blackpool to offshore.

“We have expanded over the past three years and when the enterprise zone was being mooted we looked to move back here. We have a wonderful office at Hangar 3. It is exciting times at the airport.”