Healthy help for Fylde rescue horses

A Fylde animal health products specialist has come to the aid of local rescued horses.

Carr & Day & Martin, part of the Tangerine Group, has donated 120 Extra Strength insect repellent sprays worth over £2,000 to equine charities World Horse Welfare and the Horse and Pony Protection Association.

World Horse Welfare and HAPPA’s sites in the North West such as Penny Farm aim to enhance horse and pony welfare and improve the lives of horses in the region as part of the charities’ work through education initiatives, awareness campaigns and hands-on care.

Carr & Day & Martin has worked closely with World Horse Welfare and HAPPA in recent times due to their proximity to Carr & Day & Martin’s head offices in Lytham.

It supplied Extra Strength Fly Repellent to protect the horses from biting flies in the summer months.

Fran Williamson, centre manager at Penny Farm said: “We’re so grateful for the generous donation of insect spray. The farm is plagued by flies in the summer which causes distress to our horses, so it’s great that we’re stocked up with repellent. It will really help with their care and welfare.

“Carr & Day & Martin has been a valued supporter of Penny Farm for a number of years now, it is much appreciated and helps us to continue with our work in equine welfare.”

Phillipa Chadwick, Head of Marketing at Carr & Day & Martin, said: “World Horse Welfare and HAPPA are both fantastic organisations and it is a pleasure to be able to donate products to such worthy causes.”