Head of new Fylde care home appointed

With build well under way and the official opening of the care home scheduled for September, New Care has appointed Lorraine Disley as registered manager at The Hamptons Care Centre on Main Drive in St Annes.

In her new role, Lorraine (pictured) will take responsibility for the soon-to-open, state-of-the-art 76-bed care facility, including all residents and staff.

She will work hard to ensure each resident receives professional, person-centred care from her team, enhancing their lives by encouraging them to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible, and that each day is filled with love and laughter.

Lorraine has also been tasked with ensuring the home complies with Care Quality Commission (CQC) regulations and will oversee ongoing training and development of the team, making sure they meet New Care’s standards.

With just a couple of months until the care home opens, Lorraine is already very busy. For the first time in her career she is working closely with the senior management team on the build of the care home.

Lorraine joins New Care from Four Seasons Health Care where she was a regional manager responsible for 17 care homes across the North West. With a career in care management spanning over 25 years, she is the right lady for this role.

CEO at New Care, Chris McGoff, says: “Lorraine is without doubt the perfect person to manage The Hamptons. She has an incredible career history in care and fully supports our aim, which is to significantly raise the standards of care across the UK.

“The Hamptons Care Centre is coming on very nicely and Lorraine’s input has been invaluable. I’d like to welcome her to the New Care team and wish her well in her new role.”