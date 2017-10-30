Have your say on £13m Blackpool Council cuts

Blackpool Council is staging public consultation meetings over budget cuts.

Councillors and official want to hear the public’s priorities for services as it prepares to save £13m.

The next is at Moor Park Library, tomorrow, from noon to 4pm. Others will be at Palatine Library from 2pm to 4pm, on Wednesday and at Bispham Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 8.30pm on the same day.

The last will be at Highfield Community Centre on November 7 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said: “Thanks to us having made difficult decisions in previous years, and despite continuing devastating cuts from central government, there is less of a financial gap this year than last - nonetheless £13m still needs to be saved over the next two years.

“The views of Blackpool residents and Business Rate Payers are an important part of deciding which is the ‘least worst’ option, in terms of cuts.”