Half of Fylde coast workers looking for move

An employee survey revealed a four per cent year-on-year increase in workers in the North West looking to jump ship, with 54 per cent considering changing jobs in 2017

Confidence in the North West jobs market has bounced with 10 per cent now reporting it has significantly improved since last year, up from five per cent in 2016 outlook

Job satisfaction is the biggest gripe for North West workers, with over half (57 per cent) saying it is one of the main reasons they’re looking to move . The findings are outlined in Investors in People’s annual Job Exodus Trends report, revealing that over a quarter of North West employees are on the hunt for a new role in 2017.

Amid recent concerns about wages stagnating in the UK, almost half (46 per cent) said a small pay rise was the one thing their employer could do to increase happiness in their job. Pay is closely followed by poor management and not feeling valued, with 39 per cent of North West workers saying these things make them unhappy in their job.

Paul Devoy (pictured), head of Investors in People, said: “We were expecting to see British workers planning to stay put in the face of economic uncertainty. But we’ve seen exactly the opposite: a significant rise in people seeking to move employers in 2017 and a jump in jobs confidence.

“Workers are telling us they want to move for better pay, better management and flexible working. This sends a clear message to British business to invest in your people or risk losing them.”

When asked what the most important qualities are in a new employer, job seekers in the North West highlighted competitive pay (62 per cent), the work itself being enjoyable (62 per cent) and good reputation (39 per cent).