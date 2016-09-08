Gold medal win for Fylde tourist village

A Fylde tourist attraction has won the top Investors in People award for the second time.

Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green has again picked up the gold award despite a change to Investors in People’s rigorous assessment criteria.

It has now also joined the top two per cent of organisations in the UK for demonstrating commitment to actively driving principles and practices to an advanced level, and therefore creating sustainable success through good people management.

The attraction which employs 500 is one of the largest employers on the Fylde coast and features a Spa Hotel and a private Health Club with more than 4,000 local members.

This year it opened a new venture –Wild Discovery – an interactive and educational animal experience now home to birds of prey, a safari walk, farmyard animals as well as exotics.

Susan Houseman, Director of Business Development at Ribby Hall Village said: “As an IIP accredited company for the past twelve years, Ribby Hall Village has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

“So, when we were given the choice to either reaccredit against the existing IIP standard or be one of the first companies to benchmark ourselves to the NEW standard…we knew we had to go for the new one!

“The standard fits nicely with our Employee Engagement initiatives which recognise and reward performance, along with our Training Portfolio designed to deliver continuous improvement.

“All that we do for our people comes together as we work to the new standard of Leading, Supporting and Improving.”

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Ribby Hall Village. Investors in People GOLD accreditation is the sign of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to success.

“Ribby Hall Village should be extremely proud of their achievement.”