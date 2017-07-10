Fylde women line up for awards finals

The finalists in a major awards which puts business women in the limelight have been announced.

Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies which runs the Enterprise Vision Awards has unveiled its 109 choices to contest the titles.

The Fylde Coast has 23 contenders and organisers said entries for the event were at an all-time high with competition across the categories extremely tough.

Each finalist will now present and face a panel of judges before the winners will be announced on Friday, September 29, at an awards ceremony held at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Coral Horn, founder of networking group Pink Link Ladies and organiser of the awards, said: “It hasn’t been easy to reach the shortlist, but the judges have now chosen their finalists.

“There is a huge amount of quality across all of the categories and it certainly won’t be easy for the judges. Entries for the awards are at an all-time high and I think that has reflected in the entries we have received.

“Ladies must now prepare to make their presentation in front of the judges, should they impress, they stand an excellent chance of scooping a coveted award.”

The awards, are to once again be sponsored by NatWest and Heather Waters, territory enterprise manager at the firm, added: “Each year we are seeing the awards grow and become even more popular and we are proud to be involved in an event that supports and celebrates not only enterprise but successful and powerful women in various industries too”

The Fylde finalists are:

Deborah Terras, of UR Potential, Blackpool – Business Woman of the Year award; Jane Cole, of Blackpool Transport, Blackpool – Business Woman of the Year award; Helen Ashmore, of Helen Ashmore Funeral Services, from Blackpool – Customer Services award; Kila Redfearn, of Blackpool Winter Gardens, Blackpool – Customer Services award; Linda Irvin, of Fairy Godmother Home from Home Childcare, Blackpool – Customer Services award; Denise Almond, of DMA Accountants Limited, Blackpool – Financial Services award; Lynne Holmes, of Danbro, Blackpool – Financial Services award; Sheryl Armer, of Adcroft Hilton, Blackpool – Financial Services award; Sonya Brannigan, of Adcroft Hilton, Blackpool – Financial Services award; Francesca Hannan, of Enhance Beauty Bar, Kirkham – Health & Beauty award; Joanna Taplin, of Sunshine for the Soul, Blackpool – Health Beauty award; Rachel Ratcliffe, of Rachel’s Yummy Scrummy Cakes, Blackpool – Hospitality award; Sharon Watts, of Winstons and Clementines, Blackpool – Hospitality award; Jane Hugo, of Street Life, Blackpool – Inspirations Woman of the Year award; Janet Atkins, of Trinity Hospice, Blackpool – Inspirations Woman of the Year award; Carole Sweeting, of Sweeting HR Ltd, Blackpool – Professional Services award; Chrissy Griffin, of The Lingerie Lounge, Blackpool – Retail award; Helen Barker, of Kabuki Boutique, Blackpool – Retail award; Julie Maughan, of Woodhouse Opticians, Blackpool – Retail award; Julia Eastwood, of Artisan Tiles and Interiors, Blackpool – Small Business of the Year award; Melissa Toland, of Time For You, Blackpool – Solo Business award; Catherine Best, of Best At Solutions CIC, Blackpool – Training and Coaching award; Lucy Williams, of SPOTlight Performing Arts Academies Ltd, Blackpool – Training and Coaching award.

